Lake County Water Authority’s first Kids Bat Blitz Day has been postponed to March 26, due to inclement weather.
Adults and kids who want to learn more about the beneficial flying mammals are invited to the event, which will take place at Hickory Point Park in Tavares, 9 a.m.–noon.
Kids can learn all about bats through games and activities. They will also receive some items to take home – including bat boxes they can build during the event, thanks to a Lowe’s sponsorship.
Guardians must be onsite with the children during the event.
RSVP with the LCWA at 352-324-6141, ext. 0. Space is limited to the first 20 kids.