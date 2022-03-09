Lake County Water Authority is hosting two bat-centric activities for adults and kids who want to learn more about the beneficial flying mammals.
March 11, a Bats Hike will take place at Flat Island Preserve in Leesburg, 6–9 p.m., to watch bats take flight. Attendees will also enjoy a short night hike to look for other nocturnal critters. Plan to relax afterwards by a campfire and make S’mores.
Be sure to bring bug spray, a flashlight and a folding chair.
March 12, the LCWA’s first Kids Bat Blitz Day will take place at Hickory Point Park in Tavares, 9 a.m.–noon. Kids can learn all about bats through games and activities – and they will also receive some items to take home.
RSVP with the Lake County Water Authority at 352-324-6141 ext. 0. for both events. Space is limited to the first 20 registrants for each activity.