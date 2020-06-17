June 1st marks the official beginning of hurricane season. With three named storms already having formed, the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season has been quick out of the gate. An action-packed start doesn’t always mean that the rest of the season will follow suit, but it’s never too soon to think ahead and prepare for all possibilities. When preparing for a storm, Sea Tow Central Florida Lakes is offering the following reminders to help ready your boat:
• Remove all valuable items from your vessel including electronics, gear, canvas and equipment, as well as your boat’s documentation such as registration.
• When securing your boat, take into account the large amount of rainfall and storm surge.
• Take photos of your boat as it currently is and of where you have it secured. This will be important post-storm if you need to submit any claims for damage with insurance. While not required, it’s an extra piece of assurance to have.
• If your boat is secured in a marina or dry stack, be sure to understand their policies and procedures during a storm situation.
• If a storm is approaching landfall, keep an eye to the sky and closely monitor local and national weather services, including NOAA Weather Radio and the National Weather Service’s National Hurricane Center.
“Boaters should always be prepared for rough weather. While it’s hard to predict exactly how many named storms and hurricanes will form this season, it’s better to be prepared for what may not come, than be very unprepared for the worst,” said Sea Tow Captain Kerry Kline. “Forming a plan now will make storm preparation much smoother if you need to act.”
You and your family’s safety is always most important. We want you to be prepared as far in advance as possible.
