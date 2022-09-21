U.S. News & World Report recently recognized Beacon College as a Top 10 Best Regional College in its 2022–2023 Best Colleges rankings.
The magazine rated the Leesburg nonprofit liberal arts school No. 10 among 132 schools evaluated in its Best Regional Colleges South category.
Beacon is America’s first accredited baccalaureate school dedicated to educating neurodivergent primarily students with learning disabilities and ADHD.
The “Regional Colleges” category applies to schools that focus on undergraduate education but award fewer than half their degrees in liberal arts fields. Last year, Beacon ranked No. 35 out of nearly 140 small colleges and universities across the region.
Among the college’s most recent other national and regional survey placements are the Peterson Guide’s No. 1 national ranking in its designation of “20 Great Colleges for Students with Learning Disabilities;”
Best Value Schools’ No. 1 ranking in its “The 20 Best Value Colleges for Learning Disabilities;” No. 1 on the list of “10 Great Colleges for Students with Learning Disabilities,” compiled by Gradehacker.com; and Beacon College’s No. 4 national ranking in Best Choice Schools analytical survey of “The 20 Most Affordable Colleges with High Four-year Graduation Rates” a 2019 study in which Beacon was among far better known and endowed colleges and universities.