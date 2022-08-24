LEESBURG, Fla. (Aug. 19, 2022) – Beacon College, the first accredited baccalaureate institution in the nation for neurodivergent students, and WUCF TV, a PBS member station, have partnered to air the third season of the college’s award-winning television program, “A World of Difference.”
Created in 2020, “A World of Difference” examines neurodiversity issues related to learning disabilities experienced from birth to adult years, using compelling storytelling, conversations with experts, viewer Q&As and interviews with successful individuals with learning differences of their own.
These conversations have become increasingly important, as recent studies show that 15%–20% of the population is part of the neurodivergent community. Now, thanks to this new partnership with WUCF, Beacon College can reach over 4 million households in Central Florida and nationally through a quick search on the PBS Video app.
“This partnership opens the door for important conversations about neurodiversity in our homes, community and beyond,” said Darryl E. Owens, creator and host of “A World of Difference” and Beacon College’s associate vice president of communications and engagement. “Having our program on WUCF’s airwaves will bring greater visibility to issues neurodivergent individuals face and give us the opportunity to conduct an open dialogue about topics that are not talked about enough, or sometimes even unacknowledged.”
“A World of Difference” has received multiple awards – including three Telly Awards, an inaugural Anthem Award and PR News’ CSR Diversity Award – and has featured successful people with learning differences including “Shark Tank” star Daymond John and Dr. Temple Grandin, a world-renowned scientist and autism activist.
In fall 2021, WUCF TV gave “A World of Difference” a test drive, airing an episode from the show’s first season – “Ensuring Workforce Diversity Includes Neurodiversity” – in honor of National Disability Employment Awareness Month. Now, the two organizations are teaming up for both digital delivery and broadcast television for all 11 episodes of the show’s third season.
“We are proud to partner with Beacon College to share the important perspective of the neurodivergent community,” said Jennifer Cook, WUCF executive director. “Our hope is that ‘A World of Difference’ will inspire our audience to see the world in a different way and help tear down harmful stigmas neurodivergent individuals face on a daily basis.”
The third season of “A World of Difference” will premiere on WUCF Sept. 3, at 6 p.m., and will re-air the following Friday (Sept. 9) at 2:30 p.m. Most episodes will air the first Saturday and following Friday of each month, and it is recommended that viewers visit WUCF.org for the latest schedule.
Episode one – “Getting Social with the Learning Difference Community” – will feature popular influencer and Season 33 winner of CBS’s “The Amazing Race,” Penn Holderness.
For more information on upcoming programs, visit www.AWODTV.org.
Founded in 1989, Leesburg-based Beacon College was the first college in the country accredited to award bachelor’s degrees exclusively to students with learning disabilities, ADHD and other learning differences. Visit www.beaconcollege.edu.