“A World of Difference,” a TV program produced by Beacon College, has earned three awards in the 43rd Annual Telly Awards.
The program celebrates neurodiversity and empowers families rearing children with learning and attention issues on their journeys from kindergarten through college, according to a college news release.
It won in the following categories:
• Silver Winner in Television – Charitable / Not-for-profit & Cause Marketing
• Silver Winner in Television – Educational Institution
• Bronze Winner in Television – Social Impact
The Telly Awards honors excellence in video and television across all screens and is judged by leaders from video platforms, television, streaming networks and production companies including Adobe, Netflix, Dow Jones, Duplass Brothers Productions, Complex Networks, A&E Networks, Hearst Media, Nickelodeon and ESPN Films.
Beacon College, America’s first accredited baccalaureate institution dedicated to educating students with learning and attention issues, is recognized nationally as a preeminent institution for accommodating and preparing students who learn differently to prosper in a global economy.
“Winning a single Telly – let alone three – in competition with thousands of talented content creators and Goliath organizations is a testament both to the hard work the ‘A World of Difference’ team puts into the program and also the immediacy and importance of diversity, equity and inclusion issues that the show explores through the lens of neurodiversity,” said Darryl E. Owens, director of communication at Beacon College and creator and host of the program.
“Now, more than ever, it is necessary to celebrate video work that reflects the top tier of our industry, such as ‘A World of Difference,’” says Telly Awards Executive Director Sabrina Dridje. “This year’s submissions reflect an industry that has returned to the important work of storytelling, one that has returned with a new perspective that values innovation, agility, equity, and tenacious creativity.”
Last year, the Telly Awards attracted more than 12,000 entries. The full list of winners can be found at www.tellyawards.com/winners.
“A World of Difference” airs Tuesdays at 9:30 p.m. on Superchannel Orlando WACX-55 and is available at https://www.AWODTV.org