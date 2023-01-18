With a presentation title of “Historical Female Poisoners,” food Author Sarah Lohman plans to get a bit dark at her Beacon Salon Speaker Series program, set for Jan. 26.
Exploring the roles of female poisoners throughout history, Lohman will share entertaining stories about Victorian ladies and others who made headlines through their deadly ingredients.
Lohman’s food-focused career began at the age of 16, when she began working in an Ohio museum cooking historical food over a wood-burning stove. The Cleveland Institute of Art graduate moved to New York City in 2006 and worked as video producer for New York magazine’s food blog, “Grub Street.” She also chronicled her personal explorations in culinary history on her blog, “Four Pounds Flour,” from 2008 to 2018. Lohman’s work has been featured in the New York Times, Wall Street Journal, Washington Post, “All Things Considered,” CNN, Gimlet Media and NHK Japan.
Lohman’s first book, “Eight Flavors: The Untold Story of American Cuisine,” was released by Simon & Schuster in 2016. Her current book project, “Endangered Eating: Exploring America’s Vanishing Cuisine,” is to be released by W.W. Norton & Co. later this year.
Lohman currently works with institutions around the country to create public programs focused on food. She has presented at the New York Public Library, Museum of Science (Boston) and Smithsonian Museum of American History.
The Beacon Salon Speaker Series presentation will begin at 7 p.m. at the Venetian Center. The event is free and a boxed meal is provided. Registration is requested at https://secure.qgiv.com/for/slfh/event/853115.
For more information on the college’s speaker series, including upcoming speakers, visit https://www.beaconcollege.edu.