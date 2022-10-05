“Writers are magpies. We pick up shiny objects in our beaks and then fly home and put them in a certain order and show early drafts to others and incorporate (or ignore) what they say,” say authors Barbara Hamby and David Kirby. “But isn’t that what a scientist does as they set up an experiment or a lawyer as they prepare an argument for a jury or a chef as they try out a new dish? It’s all one mind. We just call it the mind of the writer.”
Oct. 14, the husband and wife will present “The Mind of the Writer” in the second of this season’s Beacon Salon Series presentations. Teachers as well as writers, they tell their students “The best mind you can have is the mind of the writer.”
Authors of more than 40 books of poetry and prose, they have won numerous prizes, including fellowships from the Guggenheim Foundation and the National Endowment of the Arts. Specifically, Kirby is a National Book Award finalist and Hamby is a recipient of the Kate Tufts Discovery Award.
For years, Hamby and Kirby have taught a variety of writing courses, on the Florida State University main campus in Tallahassee and FSU’s international campuses in Italy, Spain, England and France.
Kirby has authored more than two dozen volumes of criticism, essays, children’s literature, pedagogy, and poetry. Titles includes “The Ha-Ha” (2003), short-listed for the Griffin Poetry Prize, and “The House on Boulevard Street: New and Selected Poems” (2007), a finalist for the National Book Award and winner of the Florida Book Award and the Southern Independent Booksellers Alliance Award. He has also won several Pushcart Prizes, the Guy Owen Prize, the Kay Deeter Award, the James Dickey Prize, the Brittingham Prize, and the Millennium Cultural Recognition Award.
Hamby is the author of several poetry collections, including All-Night Lingo Tango (2009); Babel (2004), which won the Association of Writers & Writing Programs’ Donald Hall Prize; and Delirium (1995), which won the Vassar Miller Prize, the Kate Tufts Discovery Award, and the Poetry Society of America’s Norma Farber First Book Award. Her short story collection, Lester Higata’s 20th Century (2010), won the Iowa Short Fiction Prize/John Simmons Award. Hamby’s poetry has been featured in numerous anthologies, including The Penguin Anthology of 20th Century American Poetry (2011), three editions of Best American Poetry (2010, 2009, and 2000), and Good Poems for Hard Times (2006).
The program will be held at the Venetian Center in Leesburg. For more information, visit https://www.beaconcollege.edu/events/event/david-kirby-and-barbara-hamby.