Twenty-eight flavors with fresh ingredients—this Lake County ice cream shop has it all. Tucked away on Main Street in Downtown Tavares, right behind the splash pad in Wooten Park, is Tavares Ice Cream.
The family-owned shop offers a nostalgic ice cream experience complete with vintage decor. Since its July 2017 opening, Tavares Ice Cream has served up fresh, sweet scoops with plenty of Southern hospitality. Customers can always expect a smile from Owner Jacquie Lootz and her staff.
Open year round, but especially refreshing from Memorial Day through Labor Day, ice cream is the perfect summer treat to beat the heat. With a view of Lake Dora, enjoy the outdoor breeze on the back deck that includes a children’s play area and patio tables. The space is available for birthday parties and includes ice cream specials.
The ice cream flavor list here includes everything from classics like Chocolate and Vanilla to specialties such as Moose Tracks, Cookies and Cream, Coconut Chocolate Almond, Key Lime Pie, Mint Chocolate Chip, Rum Raisin and Raspberry. Dairy-free and Italian Ice are also available. Other treats include sundaes, milkshakes, floats, malts, dessert sandwiches, and even candy and pastries.
“A favorite Hershey’s Ice Cream that the kids enjoy when they visit is Superman that comes with bits of three colors: blue, red and yellow to represent the comic book hero and includes banana, strawberry and blue moon flavors,” Jacquie Lootz, owner of Tavares Ice Cream shared. “Then there’s Butter Pecan which is popular with more mature age groups. Because we’re open late it’s convenient to stop-by for dessert after dinner on date night or with the family,” she added.
Located at 214 E. Main Street, Tavares Ice Cream is open Mondays through Thursday 12 to 9 p.m., Friday noon to 9:30 p.m., Saturday 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. For more information call 352-508-5342 or visit www.facebook.com/Tavaresicecream.