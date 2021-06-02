The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission invites everyone interested in the natural environment to join the FWC Backyards of Florida project on iNaturalist and be a part of citizen science.
The iNaturalist app helps you identify plants, birds, insects and animals found in your yard and beyond. Your uploaded photos can be useful to help others identify populations of rare and endangered species, as well as simply help others identify what they find in their own explorations. iNaturalist has numerous projects – typically specific to certain locations or species – that you can join, as well.
Visit https://floridanaturetrackers.com to learn more.