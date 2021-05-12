Are you looking for a volunteer opportunity to help change the life of a child?
Guardian ad Litem volunteers advocate for abused and neglected children, making sure kids do not get lost in the overburdened legal and social service systems or languish in foster homes. Volunteers advocate for the children until their court case is closed and the child is placed in a safe, permanent home.
This program serves Lake, Sumter, Hernando, Citrus and Marion counties.
“Right now, in Lake County, over 300 children are involved with the child welfare and judicial systems. Most of these children are younger than five years of age. Due to circumstances beyond their control, they’re living with relatives or willing strangers,” said Marcia Hilty, 5th Judicial Circuit Guardian ad Litem Program director. “But, there is hope. The Guardian ad Litem Program is a state and county funded organization that relies on trained volunteers to help these children cope with their difficult and challenging circumstances. Under the supervision of a human services professional and attorney, the volunteer advocates for the child’s best interests in court. They assist their child through the ups and downs of the process and make sure no one forgets that behind that case number is a young, vulnerable child who longs for a stable, loving home.”
For more information about volunteer opportunities, contact Amarilys Ortega at 352-817- 1546 or amarilys.ortega@gal.fl.gov. Visit www.guardianadlitem.org.