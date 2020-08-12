Have you ever wondered about your family history? How did you come to live in the United States? Who was your first relative to arrive on the shores? Where did they come from? Why did they leave their homeland?
These are just some of the questions that lead people to begin researching their family lineage.
Pastfinders of South Lake County Genealogical Society can help you begin to answer these questions and more in a free, two-part Beginner Genealogy Course on Zoom that will teach you the fundamentals of researching family history.
The group is based in Clermont, but because this program is virtual, a wider audience can participate.
Send an email to info@PastfindersSLC.org requesting a spot in the Sept. 2 and Sept. 26 program. It is best to attend both classes to fully understand the process, according to event organizers. Classes run 1-3 p.m. For more information on this any additional society events, visit https://pastfindersslc.org.