“David, read your column on immigration, and you showed your radical leftist nature again. We need to build a wall, shut of all these lawbreakers and drug dealers, and then have an immigration debate. Not until we stop all these criminals can we come up with a true immigration policy.” T.
Thanks, T. I like it when readers call me out. I think of myself as a fiscally conservative capitalist who is socially tolerant of those different from me. I’m not a fan of big government, but if we are going to have government, I believe we should implement the most effective government policies.
You and I disagree about the wall. I think it is just another wasteful big government program that is more akin to something Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer would create, but is embraced by today’s big government Republicans.
Big government advocates have a process. First, identify a problem. Then say only the government can fix the problem. Then say we need a huge investment of taxpayer dollars in a program that never ends. This permanent new government expense burdens our children and grandchildren but must be done because this is the only way government can fix the problem. This “Big government is the only answer” philosophy is the Republican party’s approach to the wall.
The wall does not fix the problem of illegal immigration or illegal drugs. Yes, a huge percentage of illegal drugs come across the border from Mexico. Some estimates are that over 90% of our illegal drugs come across the border from Mexico. But T., those illegal drugs via Mexico come through legal points of entry: planes, trains, trucks and automobiles. Not on the backs of illegals sneaking across the border. Building a wall will have almost no measurable impact on the illegal drug trade.
Yes, many illegals come across the border with Mexico. I favor stopping these folks who break the law from being able to stay in the United States. But T., other studies show that more illegals come to this country legally, overstay their visa and become illegal, rather than come across the border illegally. Building and maintaining a wall forever would not solve the illegal immigration problem.
We need a solution that stops illegals from being able to find work here. But even Republicans who say we should build a wall and stop illegal immigration don’t really believe we should stop illegal immigration. The big-money Republican donors who own agricultural interests and building trades need those folks to run their businesses.
I am suggesting that we decide how many immigrants a year we want and what type: Refugees, blue-collar workers and white-collar professionals, and assign points based on how easily they integrate into America. Then dramatically increase the fines on businesses that make it possible for illegals to stay. Currently, a first offense for employing illegal immigrants can be as low as $250 per illegal. That is ridiculous.
If we do better enforcement on businesses and create clearer rules for whom we want to immigrate and how many each year can qualify as “refugees,” then we don’t need to build a wall. People will know the rules and that we enforce the law by putting them on a plane home.
T., I believe in real fines for hiring illegals; not wasting money on a “Big government is the only answer” border wall which doesn’t solve the problem of illegals or illegal drugs; and I believe in asking our country to agree on how many immigrants and of what type we want. Does that somehow make me a liberal?
