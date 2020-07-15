Have you ever driven by the Eustis Elks Lodge, or any Elks Lodge, for that matter, and wondered what goes on in there? The answer is, lots! Sure, there is dancing, music, food and some drink. But in addition, there is good old-fashioned fellowship and a host of good works performed for the local community.
Find out more on Saturday, July 18, 4–6 p.m., when the Eustis Lodge will have a free, no-obligation open house. Visitors are invited to stick around and listen and dance to the music of The Traditions. Additionally, guests are welcome to join the steak or salmon dinner, which will be served from 6:00–7:30 p.m. for $12 per person.
The Elks is a fraternal organization that invests in communities with programs to help children grow up healthy and drug-free and to meet the needs of today’s veterans. The Eustis Lodge sponsors a Boy Scout Troop, works with the local ROTC, provides educational materials to local elementary students, offers scholarships to high school students and feeds local veterans and supports a VFW Veterans home.
Eustis Elks Lodge #1578 is at 2540 Dora Avenue, behind Kohl’s, in Tavares. If you have questions, call 352-383-1266.