Constitution Day was well recognized in Lake County Sept. 17, when local chapters of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution organized events around the nationwide Bells Across America celebration.
Folks gathered for the annual celebration of the signing of the U.S.Constitution, commemorating the anniversary by ringing bells at 4 p.m.
At City Hall Plaza in Leesburg, members of the Bertha Hereford Hall and Mary Ellen Robertson Chapters of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution rang bells for one minute, much as the church bells of Philadelphia rang out when the U.S. Constitution was signed at 4 p.m. on Sept. 17, 1787.
The same one-minute bell-ringing took place at 4 p.m. at the Eustis Historical Museum in Eustis, when the Ocklawaha Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution, gathered with the public to commemorate the occasion. Eustis Mayor Michael Holland attended and read a proclamation issued by Gov. Ron DeSantis, as well.
The tradition began in 1955, when the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution petitioned Congress to approve an annual celebration of the Constitution. The next year, President Dwight D. Eisenhower declared that Sept. 17 would mark the beginning of Constitution Week.