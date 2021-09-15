Sept. 17, 1787, the U.S. Constitution was signed, and since the 1950s, it is celebrated as Citizenship Day and the week beginning Sept. 17 has been celebrated as Constitution Week.
Local chapters of the Daughters of the American Revolution celebrate the week every year by gathering at 4 p.m. ET to participate in “Bells Across America.”
The public is invited to join the Ocklawaha Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution, on Friday, Sept. 17, at 3:30 p.m. at the porch of the Eustis Historical Society, 536 North Bay Street in Eustis.
“We will join with hundreds of others across the nation to ring a bell for freedom!” said local DAR representative June Perry.
The public is welcome to attend and bring a bell to ring after a brief ceremony.
For more information, contact Perry at spooker15@aol.com.