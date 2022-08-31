Grab a bell and join the Ocklawaha Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution, on Constitution Day as they ring bells in recognition of the anniversary of the signing of the U.S. Constitution.
The commemoration is part of Bells Across America, celebrated nationwide by members of the Daughters of the American Revolution, who gather to ring handbells at 4 p.m. ET for one full minute to mark the anniversary.
The tradition began in 1955, when the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution petitioned Congress to approve an annual celebration of the Constitution. The next year, President Dwight D. Eisenhower declared that Sept. 17 would mark the beginning of Constitution Week.
The Ocklawaha Chapter invites the public to join in their celebration. The event will begin at 3:30 p.m. at Eustis Historical Museum, 526 N. Bay Street, Eustis.
“If you don’t have a bell to ring, we’ll have a few extras you can borrow,” said member June Perry.
For more information, contact Perry at spooker15@aol.com.