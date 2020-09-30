The Ocklawaha Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution, along with city and state officials, gathered at the Eustis Historical Society on Sept. 17. in celebration of Constitution Day.
After an introduction by Vice Regent Pam Beightol, Mayor Michael Holland read a proclamation issued by the City of Eustis and Rep. Anthony Sabatini read a proclamation issued by Gov. Ron DeSantis. At exactly 4 p.m., they joined thousands of others across the nation, ringing bells for one minute in celebration of the 283rd anniversary of the signing of the Constitution of the United States of America.
“It was an honor to have Mayor Holland and members of the city council join us,” said Debbie Thomas. “It just feels so good to come together for such a wonderful event. Just thinking about all the others across the country, doing the same thing. We are all celebrating the living document we call the Constitution.”
“Considering the COVID-19 social restrictions, we had a very nice turn out,” said B. J. Hauserman. “It is very important for us to remember the Constitution. It is the most important document in our history.”
The event is part of Constitution Week, the commemoration of America’s most important document, which is celebrated annually during the week of Sept. 17–23. The commemorative week was started by the Daughters of the American Revolution when they petitioned Congress in 1955. It was later adopted by the U.S. Congress and signed into law on Aug. 2, 1956 by President Dwight D. Eisenhower.
For more information about Daughters of the American Revolution, email spooker15@aol.com.