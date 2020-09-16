Thursday, Sept. 17, marks the 283rd anniversary of the signing of the Constitution of the United States of America. As part of the annual celebration of “Bells Across America,” the Ocklawaha Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution, will join with others across the nation to ring a bell in celebration of the signing.
The public is invited to join the chapter at the Eustis Historical Society, 526 N. Bay Street in Eustis. Attendees are asked to bring a bell and plan to arrive by 3:30 p.m. After a brief opening ceremony, the group will ring bells for one minute beginning at 4 p.m.
The event is part of Constitution Week, the commemoration of America’s most important document, which is celebrated annually during the week of Sept. 17–23. The commemorative week was started by the Daughters of the American Revolution when they petitioned Congress in 1955. It was later adopted by the U.S. Congress and signed into law on Aug. 2, 1956 by President Dwight D. Eisenhower.