The anniversary of the signing of the U.S. Constitution was recognized across the nation last Friday, including locally at the Eustis Historical Society.
Every Sept. 17, Constitution Day is celebrated nationwide by members of the Daughters of the American Revolution, who gather to ring handbells at 4 p.m. ET for one full minute to mark the anniversary.
The tradition began in 1955, when the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution petitioned Congress to approve an annual celebration of the Constitution. The next year, President Dwight D. Eisenhower declared that Sept. 17 would mark the beginning of Constitution Week.
“We celebrate this event publicly to remind all Americans of its significance,” said June Perry, an active member of the Daughters of the American Revolution Ocklawaha Chapter.
As in past years, the Ocklawaha Chapter invited the public to join in their celebration.
“Celebrating Constitution Day with ringing bells is a way to bring people together as a reminder of our Constitution, a document written by amazing men whose vision provided the foundation for this great country,” said Pam Beightol. “It’s a day to share our history with our family, friends and supporters who join us on this important day. We all need to show our patriotism every chance we get, so our history is not lost. The DAR provides many opportunities to share that history, and we are proud to be part of this organization.”
Brenda South said, “I am so grateful to be a member of the DAR and among so many who remember and respect our past. In these times, where it seems to be forgotten or unappreciated, we need to honor those who ‘gave their lives and fortunes’ for our freedoms, and the foresight they had to create such an amazing document to preserve and protect those freedoms.”
“I am very honored to be able to celebrate a piece of work that has lasted so long in our country,” said B.J. Hauserman. “It was written over 250 years ago and still applies to us today. I really think it’s kind of miraculous, and I hope everyone realizes how vital and important it really is.”
The Daughters of the American Revolution is a non-profit service organization dedicated to promoting patriotism, preserving American history and securing America’s future through better education of children. Their motto is God, Home and Country.
If you’re interested in joining the group, contact June Perry at spooker15@aol.com.