The framing of the U.S. Constitution was completed during the 4 o’clock hour on Sept. 17, 1787, after 100 days of intense conversation and deliberation at the Constitutional Convention in Philadelphia.
Daughters of the American Revolution honor this event yearly, joining DAR Daughters from across the world, in unison, for one minute of bell ringing at 4 p.m. ET.
The Bertha Hereford Hall and Mary Ellen Robertson Chapters of DAR, both based in Leesburg, were part of that widespread event, celebrating the occasion at Leesburg’s City Hall Plaza on Sept. 17.
Proclamations were read from the city of Leesburg and the Lake County Board of County Commissioners. Townsend Signs provided a sign for City Hall Plaza, informing the public of the special event. When the clock struck 4, participants raised their bells and let freedom ring for one minute.
According to Bertha Hereford Hall Chapter Regent Jo LeClair, her chapter has members from across Lake and Sumter counties and has been active in the community since 1929.
For more information on the two chapters, visit https://maryellenrobertson.wixsite.com/merdar and https://bit.ly/2WhjpUr.