On Sept. 17, 1787, delegates to the Constitutional Convention met for the last time to sign the document they created – the Constitution of the United States of America.
The Constitution was signed first by George Washington and then by 39 delegates in Philadelphia’s Independence Hall. As they emerged from Independence Hall that day at 4 p.m., all the church bells in Philadelphia rang in celebration.
In 1955, the Daughters of the American Revolution petitioned Congress to set aside September 17–23 each year to be dedicated for the observance of Constitution Week. The resolution was later adopted by the U.S. Congress and President Dwight D. Eisenhower signed it into law on August 2, 1956.
More than a million women have joined the Daughters of the American Revolution since it was founded over 125 years ago. Each year we celebrate Constitution Day by keeping the tradition of gathering together and ringing bells for one full minute on Sept. 17 – which is on a Sunday this year.
The Ocklawaha Chapter invites all to join us at the Eustis Historical Society, located at 536 North Bay Street. Please plan to arrive around 3:30 p.m. and bring a bell to ring.
If you don’t have a bell, don’t let that keep you from attending. We will have extra bells on hand for you to use.
Pass the word along to friends and family. Everyone is invited to attend and ring a bell for freedom.
Contact June Perry at spooker15@aol.com for more information or if you have questions.