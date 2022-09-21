Last week, the daughter of enslaved Americans was recognized with a statue unveiling at the Lake County Historic Courthouse in Tavares. The Lake County Historical Society sponsored the event.
The sculpture represents Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune, a philanthropist, humanitarian and civil and women’s rights activist who founded the National Council of Negro Women in 1935, with Florida’s headquarters located in Clermont.
“Since the Legislature of Florida in 2018 designated Dr. Bethune as the subject of one of Florida’s two statues in the National Statuary Hall Collection, her statue replaced Confederate General Edmund Kirby Smith,” the historical society said in a news release. “A statue of Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune was unveiled on July 13, 2022, in the U.S. Capitol, making her the first black American represented in the National Statuary Hall Collection.”
That marble statue was created by sculptor Nilda Comas, who also sculpted Bethune’s Lake County statue and Bethune-Cookman University’s bronze statue situated on the bank of the Halifax River in Daytona Beach.
The two marble statues that Nilda Comas sculpted are from the same marble mine in Carrara, Italy, that Michelangelo used for sculpting the famous statue of David. Interestingly, the base of the large Washington, D.C., statue had to be hollowed out, and that marble was used for Lake County’s much smaller statue.
Bethune was born in 1875 in Mayesville, South Carolina, and began working in fields with her family at age five. She had a lifelong interest in education and started a private school for African-American students in Daytona Beach, later named Bethune-Cookman University. She was president of the college from 1923 to 1942 and again 1946 to 1947, one of the few women in the world to serve as a college president at that time, the historical society said.
“A champion of racial and gender equality, Bethune founded many organizations and led voter registration drives after women gained the vote in 1920, risking racist attacks,” according to the National Women’s History Museum.
Bethune served as president for numerous organizations, including the National Association for Colored Women and the National Youth Administration’s Negro Division. She was also appointed as a national adviser to president Franklin D. Roosevelt, with whom she worked to create the Federal Council on Colored Affairs, also known as the Black Cabinet, according to the Lake County Historical Society.
Bethune died in Daytona Beach in 1955. Today, her home there is designated as a National Historic Landmark, and her house in Washington, D.C. is a National Historic Site.