Betsy “Ross” Jordan, from Bertha Hereford Hall Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution, has received the chapter’s 2021 DAR Community Service Award, along with a certificate and pin. The presentation was part of the chapter’s 92nd anniversary celebration in December.
As a 20-year member of Daughters of the American Revolution and resident of Trinity Springs in Oxford, Jordan was celebrated for her patriotic spirit and love of volunteerism, the chapter said.
At a November 2021 Veterans Day celebration, Jordan awarded DAR certificates and military appreciation coins to each veteran at Trinity Springs. She also presented a speech on the significance of the Betsy Ross flag, while wearing her trademark costume with flag at hand.
This was Jordan’s 15th year representing DAR as “Betsy Ross” during patriotic events and memorial services.
Most of those years were spent in service at The Plantation of Leesburg’s Memorial Park. The veteran’s group at Plantation supported Betsy’s nomination for the award, with representative Dick Carlo citing, “for 15 years Betsy was dedicated to the role and always met her commitment.”
Jordan also was a 27-year member of The Plantation Bear Club, making handmade teddy bears for sick and needy children.
The Daughters of the American Revolution is the world’s largest women’s patriotic service organization. Learn more at the Bertha Hereford Hall Chapter NSDAR Facebook page.