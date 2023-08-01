Trainee nurses who enroll in nursing programs at Lake-Sumter State College can now practice their skills on robotic patients. Using state-of-the-art equipment, students can get to grips with the practical side of nursing in a virtual world.
Dean of Allied Health Jessica Shearer said, “One of the most unique and distinctively different aspects of the LSSC nursing program is that we offer advanced robotic training with labs, clinic and classroom situations.”
LSSC in Clermont offers two nursing programs: the Nursing Associate in Science (ASN) and Registered Nurse to Bachelor of Science Nursing degrees.
“We integrate technology with virtual reality, and our students are able to communicate with real world experiences, while they can give injections, share temperatures, blood pressures and everything a living human patient would do,” she said.
The ASN degree gives students opportunity to gain foundational nursing knowledge and skills, while treating the human body in chronic, acute and critical states through a combination of classroom and hospital or community health settings.
Students who enroll in the RN Bachelor of Science degree focus on general nursing practice in continually changing health care systems.
“Our LSSC nursing program instructors reach out to their students within the classrooms and labs as well as outside to better prepare each student with their studies, so they will be best prepared for their State Board examinations,” said Shearer.
For more information on LSSC nursing programs, visit https://www.lssc.edu/dept/nursing.