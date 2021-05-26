Frances McEachern, a teacher at Beverly Shores Elementary School, won an Excellence in Education Award in a contest that was part of the state’s observance of Black History Month.
Black History Month is celebrated every February across the country, but the awards announcement wasn’t made until late April. In Florida, the February observance included essay and arts contests for students and a separate contest for educators. The theme was “Community Champions – Celebrating the Contributions of African Americans in Florida’s Communities.”
McEachern was one of three teachers recognized. The other two were Leslie Cooper and Delmar Wilson, both in Miami-Dade County.
An educator for 16 years, McEachern is a kindergarten through third grade exceptional student education (ESE) teacher at Beverly Shores, where she has worked for five years.
Cindy Christidis, principal at Beverly Shores, said, “Mrs. McEachern has a contagious smile and laugh. She has high expectations for all her students and supports them in accomplishing their goals. She works collaboratively with her team and supports her Beverly Shores Elementary family. We are blessed to have her!”