Supervisor of Elections Alan Hays is alerting Lake County voters to unofficial mailings from parties that are not affiliated with the Lake County Supervisor of Elections office. In the coming days, two organizations will have mailed information to voters, which may be confusing.
The two nongovernmental, third-party organizations are Voter Participation Center and Center for Voter Information.
Despite efforts of Hays and other Supervisors of Elections across the state asking these organizations to cease these actions, we have been notified that they will be mailing information to more than 6,000 voters, or potential voters, in Lake County.
The Elections Office has neither printed nor distributed these mail pieces, nor supplied the data used in them. These mailings often contain outdated or inaccurate information about a voter’s registration status.
“Incorrect data in past mailings has consequently reduced voter confidence and aroused suspicion from voters who believe their information may have been compromised,” Hays said. “Groups such as these continue to prey upon public uncertainty, generating more confusion and misinformation.”
Our office recommends discarding these mailings, or contacting the organizations directly, to be removed from future mailings.
Voter Participation Center: unsubscribe@voterparticipation.org
Phone: 877-255-6750
Center for Voter Participation: unsubscribe@centerforvoterinformation.org
Phone: (866) 290-1599
Web: centerforvoterinformation.org
Voters can check their official voter registration status by visiting the Lake County SOE website at www.LakeVotes.gov and selecting Voter Information. Individuals wishing to register to vote, or current voters who need to update their voter record or signature, are encouraged to visit RegisterToVoteFlorida.gov, Florida’s online voter registration system.
Voters who have questions are welcome to contact the SOE at
VoterOutreach@LakeVotes.gov or 352-343-9734, Monday–Friday, 8 a.m.–5 p.m.