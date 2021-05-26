The first Lake County year-round fireworks store is now open in Leesburg. Owner Justin Driggers is not new to Central Florida. He has been lighting up the skies here for over 15 years, offering a variety of fireworks at temporary sales venues for July 4th and New Year’s Eve. Opening a permanent location in Lake County will make this his second location in Florida. The first store is located in Sebring.
Some historians believe that the first attempt of what is now known as fireworks, all began in China with bamboo stalks. When thrown in a fire the air pockets in the stalks made a loud bang, which they believed scared off the evil spirits. Later, when gun powder was added, the explosions got bigger and so it evolved.
Fireworks were brought to the new world and were a part of the very first Independence Day in 1777. John Adams had hoped and conveyed a message about the future of Independence Day celebrations in a letter to his wife, “…I am apt to believe that it will be celebrated by succeeding generations, as the great anniversary festival. …It ought to be solemnized with pomp and parade, with shews, games, sports, guns, bells, bonfires, and illuminations from one end of the continent to the other from this time forward forevermore.”
Although Independence Day which is celebrated on July 4th is always a big day for fireworks, today many other celebrations include fireworks as well. Fireworks has become a popular way to cap off parades, concerts, weddings, and family celebrations such as gender reveals.
Lighting up the sky with fireworks has always been a part of Driggers’ fond childhood memories and being able to offer so many varieties to top off any happy occasions year-round is a dream come true. Today’s fireworks are better than ever. Big Bang Fireworks is located at 1135 North Blvd. East (Hwy 441) in Leesburg. Whether you are looking for sparklers, roman candles, poppers, skyrockets, firecrackers, smoke bombs or novelty fireworks that form a picture, you will find it in their permanent superstore.
