Sunsational Farms, located at 40541 Roger Giles Road in Umatilla, is hosting Big Orange Day on March 6, 1–8 p.m. Activities include face painting, a Kids Zone, BBQ & Chili Cook-Off, a vendor market, raffles, live music, a petting zoo and more. For admission cost and more details, contact Umatilla Chamber of Commerce at 352-669-3511 or umatilla@umatillachamber.org.