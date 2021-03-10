Due to weather, the Sunsational Farms Big Orange Day was rescheduled to March 27, 1–8 p.m. Activities include face painting, a Kids Zone, BBQ & Chili Cook-Off, a vendor market, raffles, live music, a petting zoo and more. The event will take place at 40541 Roger Giles Road in Umatilla. For admission cost and more details, contact Umatilla Chamber of Commerce at 352-669-3511 or umatilla@umatillachamber.org.
Latest e-Edition
Eugene John Campbell was born on March 19, 1935 in Nassau, Bahamas Island and passed away in Sumterville, Florida on February 13 2021.
Cameron Lee Cruz, age 43, passed away unexpectedly in Mount Dora, Florida on December 5, 2020. Cameron was born in Grand Rapids, Michigan at Blodgett Memorial Hospital. Cam was beloved at every school he was at, starting at Crestwood Elementary in Rockford, Michigan where he became fast frie…
Raymond “Ray” Ordell Halverson (1934-2020) went home to be with the Lord on Jan. 22, 2020 at the age of 85 after a short but rough battle with cancer. The funeral service will be held at Trinity Evangelical Free Church, 890 Abrams Road, Eustis, Florida at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28. It will al…