Last week, a small but determined group of people drove in a heavy rain to a remote portion of land managed by the St. Johns River Water Management District. At the Lake County site, they dug many, many holes in the ground and plopped hundreds of Florida’s native plant species into their new homes.
The effort involved Florida Native Plant Society volunteers, district staff and Green Isle Gardens representatives, who worked around – and in – the rain showers to empty upwards to 1,000 pots of plants.
Where did the plants come from? Other sites in Lake County that are slated to become housing and retail developments. Prior to removing the plants, FNPS volunteers first received written permission to do so from the properties’ representatives.
What kinds of plants were relocated? Small oak and pine trees, perennial wildflowers including blazing stars, Florida greeneyes and silkgrass, and a variety of native grasses. These plants support pollinators like bees and butterflies, and also provide shelter and food for birds, gopher tortoises and other wildlife.
At their new home, the plants are in terrain similar to their original habitat, and the cool, rainy planting day helped them settle into their new digs.
Learn more about the Florida Native Plant Society at FNPS.org.
For more information on the St. Johns River Water Management District, visit https://www.sjrwmd.com.