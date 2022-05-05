April 24, the Friends of Lake Apopka hosted the FOLA 40 cycling event, which con-cluded at a finish line in downtown Winter Garden at Crooked Can Brewing Company. “In addition to supporting the Friends of Lake Apopka, it also brings an overall economic impact to South Lake County and Orange County,” said cycling enthusiast Michael Stephens.
The Lake Apopka Loop Trail is a 40-plus mile route around Lake Apopka that uses the Lake Apopka Northshore gravel trails on the north side, and the South Lake Trail/West Orange Trail (Coast to Coast Trail) on the south side, Stephens said.
“To complete the Lake Apopka Loop Trail, you currently have to ride a short dis-tance on 561A and 455 to connect on the Lake County side, and a short distance on sidewalks on the Orange County side,” he said in an email. “Lake County recently ap-proved the construction of the Green Mountain Connector Trail. This will connect the Green Mountain Trailhead and Lake Apopka Northshore Trails to the North Hancock Trail over Sugarloaf Mountain, utilizing a $2 million state appropriation Lake County received last year. This is also part of the River to Hills Trail, and this connection is scheduled to be complete by 2024. Orange County has also approved the construction of the trail closing their gap on the east side, and this work should be started soon.”
Learn more about Friends of Lake Apopka at www.friendsoflakeapopka.org.