Saturday, March 28, 2020. Bing at 3:00pm. Chili at 5:00pm. Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Lake County, 1235 Mount Homer Road, Eustis, FL 32726
He’s back! Enjoy an early Spring afternoon with BING FUTCH, a musician as unique and fun as his name implies. Using Appalachian mountain dulcimer, Native American flute, ukulele, drums and electronic effects, Bing deftly navigates the varied waters of traditional and modern Americana with passion, wit and a genuinely huge heart for sharing music with a crowd.
He switches the channels on style with every new song. His casual way with an audience, coupled with a fierce originality on the lesser known mountain dulcimer, makes each show a one-of-a-kind and good-timing romp.
A CHILI SUPPER will follow Bing’s performance. Meat and vegetarian options will be available.
Tickets are $10.00 for each event and can be purchased separately in the Narthex Sunday mornings after service or online at https://bingandchili.eventbrite.com. Tickets will be on sale at the door, as available. Cash or check only.