Sept. 6, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued a notice that Philips Respironics has recalled certain masks used with bilevel positive airway pressure (also known as Bilevel PAP, BiPAP or BPAP) machines and continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) machines.
“The recalled masks have magnets (placements shown by black circles in the picture below) and can cause potential injuries or death when use of a recalled mask with magnets interferes with certain implanted metallic medical devices and metallic objects in the body,” the statement said. Devices that could be affected include pacemakers, metallic stents and aneurysm clips.
“These potential adverse events can occur in people who use the masks, or in people near a person using the mask,” the FDA said. “Additionally, the recalled Philips masks may be used with other manufacturers’ BiPAP and CPAP machines.”
The recall involves more than 17 million masks.
BiPAP and CPAP machines have become popular by helping people with obstructive sleep apnea, respiratory insufficiency or respiratory failure – all health conditions that cause pauses in breathing during sleep.
To read the full FDA statement, visit https://bit.ly/3RMLwSu.