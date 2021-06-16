EUSTIS, FLORIDA – With summer underway and Father’s Day just around the corner, many people are looking to an increasingly popular hobby that encourages their father to enjoy the outdoors more: backyard bird feeding.
Bird feeding is the second most popular outdoor hobby next to gardening and is enjoyed by more than 53 million people. Many bird feeding enthusiasts feel it’s a way to connect with nature, preserve green spaces and help wildlife.
“Fortunately, Father’s Day occurs during a time of year when there is a lot to see outdoors,” said Judy Knizner, owner of the Eustis Wild Birds Unlimited located at 2868 David Walker Drive in the Eustis Village Shopping Center. “Many of our customers are focusing on their father’s birding and nature interests looking for items dads will enjoy receiving and will continue to use.”
Bird feeders are popular because many people see them as a gift that can be enjoyed for years to come. Placing a seed-filled feeder in the backyard will easily attract a variety of birds viewed from the comfort of home.
Judy says that binoculars are also perceived as quality Father’s Day gifts because they can be used for birding watching, nature hikes, sports events and other activities.
“Everybody wants something new and interesting for their father,” said Judy Knizner. “People want that gift to be something their dad will enjoy receiving and will continue to use.”
Wild Birds Unlimited, located in Eustis, Florida is part of the original and largest franchise system of backyard bird feeding and nature specialty stores with more than 350 locations throughout the United States and Canada. Wild Birds Unlimited specializes in bringing people and nature together with bird feeding and nature products, expert advice and educational events. Visit our Web site www.wbu.com/westorlando .
You can also check out our Facebook page at
www.facebook.com/wbuoflakecountyfl. The store phone is 352-602-4208 and store hours are Monday-Saturday from 10:00 am to 6:00pm and Sunday from 11:00-3:00.