With more than 83 million people participating in the hobby of bird feeding, there is little wonder that more people are looking to Mother Nature when buying gifts for Mother's Day.
“Getting your mom started in the hobby is easier and less costly than you might think,” said Judy Knizner, owner of the Eustis Wild Birds Unlimited located at 2868 David Walker Drive in the Eustis Village Shopping Center. “For a lot less than the cost of a single evening at the movies for a family of four, you can purchase The Flying Start Combo or several of our other popular feeders and seed. These bird feeders and bird food combinations can bring many weeks of entertainment to any family’s backyard.”
Knizner says that the tray feeder is popular because it requires very little maintenance. One big advantage is the open design which encourages birds to land on it since they don’t feel enclosed and can see danger from all sides. Another advantage is you can put almost any kind of seed or food in it, including mealworms. This feeder attracts a very wide variety of birds. It can be pole mounted or hung from a branch or pole.
During this crisis of social distancing and worrying about the pandemic, bird feeding and bird watching can be a calm and relaxing welcome to oneself.
