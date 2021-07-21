A blessing of students and school personnel will be held on Sunday, Aug. 8, at First United Methodist Church of Mount Dora. The blessing will be conducted during the 8 a.m. and 11 a.m. traditional services and the 9:30 a.m. contemporary service. 

Child care and children’s programming will be available during the 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. services.  

In addition, a celebration of students will be held at 10:30 a.m. in Friendship Hall. 

The sanctuary is located at 439 E. Fifth Avenue in Mount Dora.

Additional information is available at 352-383-2005 or www.mtdorafumc.org.  

Recommended for you