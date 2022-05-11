This week, A Forever Home Animal Rescue is featuring bonded buddies Blondie and Scrappy.
“Blondie is a 10-year-old Shih Tzu mix weighing approximately 15 pounds. Her ‘brother’ Scrappy is a 17-year-old Yorkie/Shih Tzu mix weighing approximately 16 pounds,” A Forever Home Animal Rescue says. “They came to us when their home burned down and there was no one to take them. They are friendly, happy and love everyone. Scrappy is mostly blind and depends on Blondie to watch over him. He gets very stressed when they are separated even for a few minutes, so they must be adopted together.”
The adoption donation for the pair is $150, which includes their spay/neuter, vaccinations and microchip.
“They have suffered so much loss and need a place to be loved and spoiled for the rest of their lives,” the shelter said.
For more details or to schedule a meet-and-greet, contact Lori via phone or text at 407-221-1855, or e-mail lmasters@cfl.rr.com. The organization follows all social distancing protocols. Stop by A Forever Home Animal Rescue for a visit seven days a week at 2950 CR 561 in Tavares between noon and 4 p.m. For more information and to access an adoption application, visit www.aforeverhomeanimalrescue.org.