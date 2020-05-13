When businesses and schools shutdown, OneBlood experienced rapid cancellations of blood drives.
COVID-19 has highlighted the need for a steady and robust blood supply for local hospitals, however, and donating blood is considered essential. Eligible donors are encouraged to schedule an appointment with OneBlood to save lives either at one of its mobile blood drives or at the donor branch location in Clermont.
According to the organization’s donor communications, it is safe to donate blood. Safety of the blood supply, donors, team members and blood recipients are OneBlood’s top priorities. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has stated that the coronavirus does not pose any known risk to blood donors during the donation process or from attending blood drives.
OneBlood is regulated by the FDA and required to follow strict operational guidelines. The organizations assures the public that its facilities and Big Red Buses are clean and meet all FDA safety standards. At every blood drive and donor center, OneBlood team members follow safety protocols, including wearing medical gloves for blood collections and wiping down donor-touched areas and equipment after every collection with disinfectant. This includes donor beds, registration tablets, blood-pressure cuff and hemoglobin sensors. Protocols also include using sterile collection sets for every donation and conducting donor mini-physicals, including temperature check to ensure donors are healthy and well on the day of donation. As an additional safety measure, OneBlood is asking people who have traveled to countries at high risk for the coronavirus to self-defer from donating blood for 28 days upon returning to the United States. Team members who are sick or not feeling well do not report to work.
At blood drives, only a certain number of people are permitted on the bus at any one time. Donors will be asked to provide their cell phone number so they can wait in their cars or outside the Big Red Bus. They will be called when it is their turn to donate blood. At donor centers, donors can wait in the donor center, but will need to maintain a safe distance between other donors, or they can wait in their cars and be called when it is their turn.
While OneBlood is accepting walk-ins, donors are encouraged to make online appointments at www.oneblood.org. This will assist with social distancing efforts and help with donor flow.
No matter the circumstances, the need for blood does not stop. It is vital that a ready blood supply is available for the community at all times. For additional information on blood drive locations, contact OneBlood at 1-888-9-DONATE.