The city of Mount Dora has teamed up with OneBlood to host a blood drive on Thursday, April 8. During this drive, OneBlood will be collecting blood, and also checking blood pressure, pulse, temperature, COVID-19 antibody test and iron count, as well as providing a cholesterol screening.
The Big Red Bus will be parked in front of Mount Dora City Hall, 510 North Baker Street, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., and everyone is welcome to donate blood. OneBlood will be giving away a free tie-dye T-shirt and $10 eGift card with the wellness checkup.
Appointments are encouraged for social distancing. To book an appointment, head to www.oneblood.org/donate-now and use the code #37629. Register early, as time slots tend to sell out.