The Lake County Board of County Commissioners continues its series of district meetings with a District 3 session, which is represented by Commissioner Kirby Smith. It will be held Oct. 25 from 1–3 p.m. at the Harris Room at the Venetian Center, located at 1 Dozier Court in Leesburg. The meetings will not be live streamed, and the public is encouraged to attend.
A District 1 meeting was held May 3, which is represented by Commissioner Doug Shields, and a June 24 session was held for District 2, which is represented by Commission Chairman Sean Parks.
The District 3 meeting will focus on the board’s short-term strategic plan and any long-term items within a five- to 10-year time frame that Smith deems significant. Smith will then offer the floor to the other commissioners. There will also be a presentation on roads presented by assistant county manager Fred Schneider.
Meeting details for District 4 will be provided at a later date.
For more information on the meetings, contact Niki Booth at nbooth@lakecountyfl.gov or 352-343-9888.