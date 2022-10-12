Meet Greg Sharp, president of the Sea-Hill Press, (Leesburg, Florida)which is one of only a few publishers located in Central Florida serving customers across the country and around the world. With 35 years of experience in book and magazine publishing, Sharp has seen some.
“These changes have opened the door to small-run book printing that allows authors and organizations to publish only the number of books they want” says Sharp.
during different stages of my book’s development,” said Dee Logé-Wacker, resident of The Villages. Logé-Wacker came to Sea-Hill Press to complete her 250-page book, The Gifts of My Life, which documents her life in stories and photos. “I wrote about my life, and then decided that publishing my book would be a real accomplishment,” she said. “Like most people my age, I wanted to share my experiences, express my gratitude, and leave a legacy that inspires future generations.”
Sharp says, “One of the issues people share with us -trying to navigate the publishing path. It’s not surprising since the publishing process has so many steps that need to be taken in sequence to succeed. Without an in-depth working knowledge of those steps, it’s easy to get lost or make costly mistakes.”
“As a novice, it helped me to see examples of what others have done, have professionals who could meet with me to answer my questions, and participate in each of the different stages,” Ms. Logé-Wacker commented. “I enjoyed the process and am thrilled with my completed book.”
Greg and his wife, Cynthia, a book editor for 30 years, guide the in-house book-production team in producing black-and-white as well as full-color books, including art, children’s, history, memoirs, photography, poetry, religion, and novels. Authors can opt to pay for any of the services a la carte or have Sea-Hill Press handle all stages of book production.
Sea-Hill Press is located at 214 North Third Street, Suite A, in Leesburg. Business hours are 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m, Monday through Friday, by appointment.
