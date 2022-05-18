Book Reviewer: Rebecca Campbell, Library Director, Tavares Public Library
Book: Stella Díaz Dreams Big by Angela Dominguez
Publisher: Roaring Brook Press, 2021
Stella Díaz has big goals for the fourth grade; save the ocean, make new types of art, work on a big project, and win an award. Stella would like to win the Nobel Prize.
Stella is also President of the Ocean Club, signed up for swim lessons, and joined the Art Club. Underestimating the amount of fourth-grade homework, Stella overextended herself. Afraid to ask for help, Stella falls behind on her commitments upsetting her friends. On top of all this, she has a new neighbor.
Stella Díaz Dreams Big is the third book in the Stella Díaz series by award winning author Angela Dominguez. The series may be read as stand-alone chapter books.
In Stella Díaz Dreams Big Dominguez gently teaches valuable life-lessons about time-management, how to use your voice, and changing friendships. Woven throughout the narrative are very simple environmental lessons; such as carry a reusable water bottle and a reusable tote.
The well-developed yet uncomplicated plot and endearing main character make this a good choice for upper elementary readers. Spanish vocabulary and black and white illustrations are scattered throughout each chapter.
This charming yet empowering story will appeal to fans of Beverly Cleary’s Ramona Quimby and Sherri Winston’s Brianna Justice series. The book concludes with a note from the author encouraging children to pursue their dreams.
Stella Díaz activity sheets are available online. Go to https://read.macmillan.com/mcpg/stelladiaz/#resources and click on “Extras” for crafts, puzzles, and writing activities. The Stella Díaz activity Sheets are also available at the Tavares Public Library.
- - - - -
Book Reviewer: Marli Lopez, Tavares Public Library
Book: Dark and Shallow Lies by Ginny Myers Sain
Publisher: Penguin Random House, 2021
Secrets run deep in this Young Adult Southern Gothic mystery.
Ginny Myers Sain, in her debut young adult novel, weaves an atmospheric Southern Gothic paranormal mystery set in the bayous of Louisiana. Gators, cottonmouths, and a town slowly sinking into the muck of the bayou are the least of Greycie’s worries this summer. All of her friends seem to be developing their psychic skills but hers are a big zero, except, that is, for the strange dreams she has…and the whispers on the wind. But the worst thing is that her best friend in the entire world went missing six months ago. Greycie is determined to find out what happened.
La Cachette, known as the “Psychic Capital of the World” - think Florida’s Casadaga – has some deeply hidden secrets. This tiny town, accessible only by boat, is where Greycie comes every summer to visit her grandmother. This summer, however, is different. Her best friend, Elora, disappeared; vanishing without a trace. Greycie can’t believe that nobody in a town full of psychics knows what happened to the missing girl. As she delves into the night her friend disappeared, Greycie realizes that the town’s residents are hiding something much deeper than Elora’s disappearance. Clues continue to surface and Greycie finds herself becoming more estranged from her grandmother, all of her friends, and even her late mother, who seems to be calling to her from beyond the grave. Into this atmosphere of suspicion and distrust comes a mysterious stranger. A boy linked to La Cachette’s past and to the missing Elora.
As Greycie and the mysterious boy, Zale, follow a trail of mystery and murder, a storm approaches. A hurricane of a size and ferocity never seen before. Racing against the timetable of Hurricane Elizabeth’s landfall, will the teens find the answers to the mystery that surrounds not just Elora’s disappearance but an awful event that has been covered up for over 15 years. Will the dark and shallow lies of the past be revealed or will they bury the island town beneath the waters of the bayou forever?
Well-written, with complex and intriguing characters, a strong and imaginative plot, and loads of atmosphere.
- - - - -
Book Reviewer: Rebecca Campbell, Library Director, Tavares Public Library
Book: Born Hungry: Julia Child Become the “French Chef” by Alex Prud’homme and illustrated by Sarah Green
Publisher: Astra Books for Young Readers, 2022
Alex Prud’homme, the grandnephew of Julia Child and co-author of My Life in France, presents a delightful picture-book biography about America’s most beloved chef. Born Hungry: Julia Child Becomes the “French Chef” describes a young Julia as 6’2”, always curious and hungry, and with a loud laugh. The story quickly moves to adulthood with a focus on her move to France and how she finally learned to cook at age 37.
Sarah Green’s bright and colorful illustrations enriches the text and lends well to reading aloud. Scattered throughout the whimsical illustrations are direct quotes capturing Julia’s joyful spirit. Although some of the vocabulary may be a bit advanced for some readers, this unique story encourages children to have fun while pursuing dreams. The book concludes with the recipe for Julia’s kid-friendly oeufs brouillés (scrambled eggs) which adults and children will enjoy cooking together.
Includes black and white archival photos from the Julia Child Foundation for Gastronomy and the Culinary Arts, additional online and print resources, and a timeline of Julia’s books and television shows. Bon Appétit!
