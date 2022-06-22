Through July 30, all youth and teens to age 18 can get creative by participating in a bookmark design contest hosted by the Tavares Public Library.
Pick up a contest form at the library, located at 314 N. New Hampshire Avenue in Tavares, or call 352-742-6204 and request curbside pickup. Enter as many different bookmark designs as you want, though be sure to include just one bookmark design per form.
All entries must be submitted by end of business day on July 30. Winners will be announced on Aug. 4.
For more information, call 352-742-6204. Follow the library on Facebook and Instagram at www.facebook.com/Tavarespubliclibrary and www.instagram.com/tavareslibrary.