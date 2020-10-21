The 16th annual Fish Fry benefiting Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Florida is Oct. 22, 5–8 p.m. at Sunsational Farms, 40541 Roger Giles Rd. in Umatilla. Tickets are available at Insight Credit Union in Eustis, United Southern Bank in Eustis and Umatilla, and NE Lake Boys & Girls Clubs in Eustis. Proceeds go to NE Lake Boys & Girls Clubs.