Bra-Vo, an art fundraiser sponsored by Artisans Gallery, will kick off Oct. 2 with a preview party and reception at the Mount Dora Community Building lobby, located at 520 North Baker Street.
This year’s exhibit, with the theme of “Unmask Cancer,” features bra-forms and Venetian-style masks decorated by local artists.
The exhibit will be on display at the gallery Oct. 3–24, during October National Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The public is invited to visit and support the event by voting in person or online at www.Bra-Vo.org or participating in live and silent auctions.
The event is to raise funds for no- or low-cost diagnostic testing and treatment for breast cancer for men and women in Lake County.
Artisans, a nonprofit cooperative art gallery with over 30 local artists, donates 100% of Bra-Vo net proceeds to the Waterman Foundation, helping people fighting breast cancer in Lake County in the last eight years.
Artisans, located at 139 E. Fourth Avenue in Mount Dora, is open Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m.–6 p.m., and Sunday 11 a.m.–6 p.m.
For more information, visit www.Bra-Vo.org and social media.