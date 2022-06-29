Something new is percolating at the Fifth Avenue Streatery this Summer, something outside the realm of their unique lunch and dinner dishes that is sure to entice their repeat customers and new patrons alike.
Breakfast.
This first meal of the day won’t be your everyday fare. Instead, owner Deborah McGann created a breakfast concept that’s playful, fun, and a great way to start your day and feed your soul. She says, “Think hometown favorites with a twist.”
There will be starters such as Shrimp Toast with avocado and tomatoes with mixed cheese. Omelets like the Ragin Cajus that features andouille sausage and cajun cream sauce. The pancakes, waffles, and fried French toast will taste more decadent with warm cinnamon apples, blueberry compote, and housemade whip cream.
When asked why the owners decided to include breakfast on the menu, Deborah says, “Our customers asked for breakfast often enough that I knew I was meant to make it happen.”
The magic will begin taking place on July 13th, when the restaurant kicks off breakfast bright and early at 8 am.
That’s not the only change coming for this outdoor café. Beginning July 4th, the restaurant will be closed on Monday and Tuesday to give its staff a much needed break. Owner, Tim Habjan, says, “To be more productive for our customers, it’s better we take off two days a week to rest and recuperate so we can better serve them.”
The restaurant opened three years ago on July 20th and has seen its fair share of obstacles through the pandemic and aftershocks that linger. But, while inflation is the biggest catalyst that has food prices skyrocketing, the owners have a vision and a heart for their loyal customers and devoted staff.
Deborah says, “Making people smile is what this is all about. For some of the older generation, their next meal is the only thing they look forward to, and we get to provide that for them and many others.”
When asked why they believe they have such a loyal following, Tim says, “When we opened, we decided to serve fresh food with no shortcuts.”
As a customer of theirs, I can testify that the food is downright marvelous, and a real bonus is that Tim, Deborah, and their entire staff make you feel like family as soon as you pull up a chair.
More touches of family-friendliness include sidewalk chalk for children to write on the ground while their parents dine just feet away and a pet-friendly atmosphere that invites diners to bring their four-legged family members. Tim and Deborah love animals so much that they have three dogs, two birds, and a bunny at home.
Mark your calendars for July 13th and join Tim and Deborah for breakfast. In the meantime, join them for lunch and dinner at 846 E 5th Ave, Mt Dora.
Beginning July 4th Hours: Wednesday - Thursday 11:30 am – 8 pm, Friday and Saturday 11:30 -9, Sunday 11:30 am – 8 pm. Starting July 13th, Wednesday – Thursday 8 am – 8 pm, Friday and Saturday 8 am – 9 pm, Sunday 8 am – 8 pm.