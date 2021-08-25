Did you know Mount Dora has a Social Bridge Club that meets every Monday, 10:30–3 p.m.?
It isn’t necessary to bring a partner to the weekly bridge club, and all will play, regardless of the number of people present. All ages are welcomed, though a knowledge of the game of bridge is preferred.
Games take place at Martin Luther King, Jr. Center, located at 803 Florida Avenue in Mount Dora.
For more information, call the W.T. Bland Public Library at 352-735-7180, option 5, or email library@cityofmountdora.com.