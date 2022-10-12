Habitat for Humanity of Lake-Sumter has partnered with The Villages Charter School to build a new home in Wildwood, and the groundbreaking event took place Oct. 5.
The home is to be built during the 2022-2023 school year. And, for the first time since the Youth Construction Academy’s inception in 2018, the students will be building two homes during the school year, thanks to house sponsor RoMac Distribution.
“It has been incredible to witness the growth of the Youth Construction Academy over the past five years, said Danielle Stroud, CEO of Habitat for Humanity of Lake-Sumter.
“Local leaders and businesses have been true partners in their willingness to invest in the future of our community, through a show of support for new home construction projects, the positive outcomes for future homeowners, and of course, the lives of the students each year.”
Students will spend time during the school week on the two construction projects, working side by side and gaining hands-on learning with Habitat’s construction staff and professional tradesmen.