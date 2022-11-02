Throughout October, Lake County Schools observed World Bullying Prevention Month. We encourage kindness and acceptance all year long, but in October schools and communities around the world approach the topic with a laser focus.
To ensure that all of our students have a safe, positive and nurturing educational environment, we strictly prohibit and do not tolerate bullying or harassment in our schools.
Bullying is an intentional and repeated display of an imbalance of power. It takes on many forms. It can include physical harm or threats, insults, taunts and intentional exclusion. It can also include rumors or lies, hurtful graffiti or social media posts, intimidation and public humiliation.
The list is long and the results can be devastating.
Sometimes victims of bullying are not forthcoming about their experiences, but often they exhibit symptoms such as a reluctance to attend school activities, an unexplained drop in academic performance or a sad and depressed demeanor.
If parents suspect their child is being bullied, they or the student can report it verbally to an adult at school. They can complete a bullying or harassment reporting form that is available at every school. It’s also available for download from the school or district website. Additionally, they can report it anonymously at 1-800-423-TIPS.
Either way, we will follow up and students found to have participated in bullying in violation of our code of conduct will face consequences that could include suspension.
The better course of action is to prevent bullying from ever happening. We can do that together by encouraging kindness and acceptance as a standard practice in our schools. We showed our commitment district-wide on Unity Day, Oct. 19, by wearing orange with schools and communities across the country to show a unified support for bullying prevention.
No child should ever experience bullying. If we as adults and leaders take a stand against bullying, the children will follow our lead.
Guest columns are the opinion of the writer, not necessarily that of the Triangle News Leader.